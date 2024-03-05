The Travelers Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Travelers Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Travelers Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $20.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $219.13 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $223.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.56 and a 200-day moving average of $182.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Get Our Latest Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.