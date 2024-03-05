TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at $155,035.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 339.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 44,528 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

