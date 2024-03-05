TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.99.
In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at $155,035.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
