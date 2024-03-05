Third Point LLC Sells 525,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Third Point LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 525,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $117,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $131.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.42 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,482 shares of company stock valued at $29,622,250 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

