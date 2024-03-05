ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 24.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. ThredUp updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ThredUp Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of TDUP opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $253.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.

Insider Transactions at ThredUp

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $26,359.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,128.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $26,359.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,128.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 40,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $92,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,458.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,416 shares of company stock valued at $209,302. 38.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 52,547.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 85.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in ThredUp in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ThredUp in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

