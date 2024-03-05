ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 24.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. ThredUp updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ThredUp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.63. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDUP shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.67.

Insider Transactions at ThredUp

In other news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,397 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $64,745.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,710,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,902,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $26,359.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,128.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,397 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $64,745.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,710,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,416 shares of company stock valued at $209,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ThredUp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,064,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,094,000 after purchasing an additional 252,598 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ThredUp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,482,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 583,045 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in ThredUp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ThredUp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,693,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 563,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ThredUp by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 765,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

