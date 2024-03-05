Timothy Eugene Sullivan Sells 6,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $379,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Eugene Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 1,431 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $96,978.87.

On Monday, January 22nd, Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 3,551 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $230,815.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $149,320.35.

Shares of APLS traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,617. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). The business had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The business’s revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

