Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.13% from the company’s current price.

OTCMKTS TPZEF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

