Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.13% from the company’s current price.
Topaz Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS TPZEF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02.
Topaz Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Topaz Energy
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.