TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Raised to $429.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $419.00 to $429.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $365.33.

TopBuild Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BLD stock opened at $404.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $379.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.10. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $184.50 and a fifty-two week high of $416.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in TopBuild by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

