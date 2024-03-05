TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

TOWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

TowneBank stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.88. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. TowneBank’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 48.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 43,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

