Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Given a C$3.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) received a C$3.25 price objective from National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential downside of 19.35% from the stock’s current price.

TRZ has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSE:TRZ traded down C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.03. 40,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,822. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.79. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of C$2.95 and a 52-week high of C$5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$155.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.35) by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$764.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$729.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.