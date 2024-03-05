TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 311.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of TransMedics Group worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after acquiring an additional 182,173 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 338,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 96,609 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,615,000 after purchasing an additional 363,012 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMDX stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.68. The stock had a trading volume of 147,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,631. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.96 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.42.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TMDX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

In related news, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $309,562.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,882. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $309,562.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,882. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $804,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,893.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,538,240. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

