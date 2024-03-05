Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Position Lessened by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 186,803 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Trex by 2,324.6% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after buying an additional 1,132,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after buying an additional 1,034,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $35,763,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after buying an additional 776,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,797,000 after buying an additional 710,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Trex from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

