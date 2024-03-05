Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $11,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 343.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri-Continental Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TY opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

About Tri-Continental

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

