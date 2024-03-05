Truist Financial Corp Buys 13,382 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,742 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,639,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,391,507,000 after purchasing an additional 368,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,198,821,000 after purchasing an additional 197,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.19. The stock had a trading volume of 459,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $136.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.24.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

