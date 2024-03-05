Truist Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $25,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,631. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.59. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

