Truist Financial Corp Has $19.01 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $19,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.01. 1,685,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,016,508. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $84.94 and a 1 year high of $107.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.962 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

