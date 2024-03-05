Truist Financial Corp Has $19.46 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 597,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,054 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $19,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 108.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 32.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 312.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 29,492 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 25.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 33.7% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 31,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Up 0.1 %

Gentex stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.00. 119,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,041. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

