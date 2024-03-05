Truist Financial Corp Has $19.78 Million Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,597 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.65% of ALLETE worth $19,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Stock Performance

ALE stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.42. 22,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $66.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 65.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

