Truist Financial Corp Has $20.20 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,232 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $20,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.44. 1,815,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,561,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

