Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,232,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $27,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLO traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 72,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.39. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $29.10.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLO. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R Steve Kinsey purchased 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

