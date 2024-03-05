Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,913 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.19% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $18,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 183,401 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,316,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.0% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,781,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $724,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $87.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,082 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.