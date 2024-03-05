Truist Financial Corp Purchases 191,972 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,972 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $19,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 39,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.16. 270,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,795. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.10. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.