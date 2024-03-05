Truist Financial Corp Purchases 45,939 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,939 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $25,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Electric from $134.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.71.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.91. 698,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,298,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $176.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a one year low of $86.07 and a one year high of $162.15.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

