Truist Financial Corp Sells 13,237 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,237 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $21,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 806,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,666 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 188,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,870,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $491,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,145. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average of $90.61. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $101.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

