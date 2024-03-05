Truist Financial Corp Sells 30,279 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,279 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Tractor Supply worth $24,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.68.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,755 shares of company stock worth $20,087,782. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,389. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.14. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $255.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.