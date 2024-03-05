Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,638 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.80% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $23,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,824,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,982,000 after buying an additional 364,526 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after buying an additional 125,162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,050,000 after buying an additional 112,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after buying an additional 85,881 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 112.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 55,927 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.74. 31,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,794. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $76.73 and a 12-month high of $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.67.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

