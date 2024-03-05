Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,275 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $18,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $190,865,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Allstate by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.05. 203,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,577. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $168.05.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.12.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

