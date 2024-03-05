Truist Financial Increases Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target to $54.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $41.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KYMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.00% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $74,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 46,137 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,637,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $74,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,676 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 23.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 463,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 86,585 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 89.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 130.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 128,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 72,802 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 184,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 84,167 shares during the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

