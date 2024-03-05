UBS Group Cuts Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target to $76.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZD. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $66.82. 25,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,270. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 81.57 and a beta of 1.20. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $288,967.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $504,131.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,693,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,892,000 after acquiring an additional 115,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,496,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,887,000 after acquiring an additional 65,736 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Ziff Davis by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,004,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,492,000 after purchasing an additional 404,935 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ziff Davis by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,796,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ziff Davis by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,771,000 after purchasing an additional 136,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

