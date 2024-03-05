United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,453 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,158,000 after acquiring an additional 255,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,491,000 after acquiring an additional 221,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,958,000 after acquiring an additional 153,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,679,000 after acquiring an additional 885,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

