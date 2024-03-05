United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.323 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.17.

United Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. United Bancorp has a payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

United Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBCP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.51. 496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. United Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Insider Transactions at United Bancorp

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 21.88%.

In related news, Director Gary W. Glessner acquired 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $41,767.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,908.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 5,529 shares of company stock worth $63,971 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBCP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in United Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

