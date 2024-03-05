United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

United Fire Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years. United Fire Group has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

United Fire Group Price Performance

Shares of United Fire Group stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $23.02. 12,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,840. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.95 million, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.36. United Fire Group has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $28.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of United Fire Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

