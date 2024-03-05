Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,454 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,416,000 after purchasing an additional 313,482 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 320,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 77,352 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.24. 183,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

