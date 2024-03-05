Urbana (TSE:URB) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.89

Shares of Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.89 and last traded at C$5.41, with a volume of 1762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.23.

Urbana Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Urbana alerts:

Urbana Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. Urbana’s dividend payout ratio is 6.59%.

Insider Transactions at Urbana

Urbana Company Profile

In other news, Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell acquired 5,000 shares of Urbana stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.20 per share, with a total value of C$26,000.00. Corporate insiders own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.