Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) PT Raised to $21.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

UTZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Utz Brands Price Performance

Utz Brands stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. Utz Brands has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $352.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.63 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 32,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $612,193.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,516,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,168,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $7,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 32,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $612,193.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,516,652 shares in the company, valued at $67,168,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,113,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

