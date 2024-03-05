V2X (NYSE:VVX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVXGet Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $38.64, but opened at $42.83. V2X shares last traded at $43.47, with a volume of 44,621 shares traded.

The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VVX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

