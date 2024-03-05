Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 402.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,590,000 after acquiring an additional 51,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $217.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.05. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.88 and a 52-week high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 152.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

