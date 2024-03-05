Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,489,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,633 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $386,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.33. 458,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,005. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.03. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $179.56.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

