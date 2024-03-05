Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 66.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,306 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,652 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $486,631,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,281,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,132,000 after purchasing an additional 250,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,089 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
VGIT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.56. 978,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,521. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
