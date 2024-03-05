Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after buying an additional 143,800 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after buying an additional 102,215 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.00. 862,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,663. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.89. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

