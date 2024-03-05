Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,913 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,220,000 after purchasing an additional 314,511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,188 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,870,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,468,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,834,913. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

