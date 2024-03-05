Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.50

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.50 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 54750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.40).
Vector Capital Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.35 million, a P/E ratio of 737.50 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.23.
About Vector Capital
Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Berkhamsted, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vector Capital
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.