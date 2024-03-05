Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.50

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.50 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 54750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.35 million, a P/E ratio of 737.50 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.23.

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Berkhamsted, the United Kingdom.

