VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from VEEM’s previous interim dividend of $0.004.

VEEM Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.77.

VEEM Company Profile

VEEM Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of marine propulsion and stabilization systems. It offers gyrostabilizers; CNC machined monobloc and fixed pitch propellers; and forever pipe, a piping solution for the processing industry. The company also provides conquest and shaft lines and marine ride control fins.

