Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $245.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.14.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $225.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $230.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.83.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.24%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,283 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

