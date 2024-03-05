Verge (XVG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $40.70 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $101.99 million and $40.70 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,594.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $418.72 or 0.00655699 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.78 or 0.00132770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00055294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.66 or 0.00226536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.29 or 0.00163315 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00043904 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

