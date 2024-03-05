Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) PT Raised to $42.00 at JMP Securities

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VERX. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.78.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

In other Vertex news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 11,400 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $321,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,597,706 shares in the company, valued at $45,023,355.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,372 shares of company stock worth $4,470,772 in the last 90 days. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vertex by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

