Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSP. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Viant Technology
Viant Technology Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 753,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 427,560 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 116,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 95,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.
Viant Technology Company Profile
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Viant Technology
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.