Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSP. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. 215,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,510. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.04 million, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 0.59. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 753,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 427,560 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 116,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 95,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

