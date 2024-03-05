Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Declares — Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AIO)

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years.

AIO stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,778. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53.

In other Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,017.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 267,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 75,695 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

