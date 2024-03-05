Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE ACV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $23.53.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
