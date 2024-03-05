Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,601. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $6.61.
About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
