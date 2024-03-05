Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,601. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $6.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $127,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.